Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $292,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

