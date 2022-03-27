Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of D stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

