Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Dynamics.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,983. The company has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 88.55%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.