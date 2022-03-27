dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of dormakaba from CHF 744 to CHF 677 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of dormakaba from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Friday. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $675.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $675.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.00.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

