dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mar 27th, 2022

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of dormakaba from CHF 744 to CHF 677 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of dormakaba from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Friday. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $675.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $675.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.00.

dormakaba Company Profile (Get Rating)

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

