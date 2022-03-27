Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 16,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 73,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.