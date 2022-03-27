Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 20% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00276016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

