Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.88. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $90.33 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

