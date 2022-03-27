DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives $3.06 Average PT from Brokerages

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 932,612 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRTT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 79,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

