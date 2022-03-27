Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 412,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,147. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.14.

