DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Cap of $14.82 Million

DIGG (DIGG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, DIGG has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $409,887.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,475.70 or 0.66069257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.50 or 0.07010235 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.16 or 1.00037733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043550 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

