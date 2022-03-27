DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Down 7.9%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 3.49 and last traded at 3.50. 35,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,525,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.80.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The company had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DiDi Global by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiDi Global by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

