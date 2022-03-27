DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Cap Tops $492,253.17

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $492,253.17 and approximately $569.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

