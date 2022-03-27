Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($6.04) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.78.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

