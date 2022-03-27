Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($6.04) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.78.
OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.12.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
