Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.96 ($38.42).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €48.00 ($52.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.14. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €22.45 ($24.67) and a twelve month high of €44.64 ($49.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.