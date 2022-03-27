Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price to $93.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

