Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank raised M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.07.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.88 on Thursday. M&G has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

