Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

DKL stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.74. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.