Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 3.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.38 and a 200-day moving average of $362.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $436.28.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

