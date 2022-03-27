Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

DE stock opened at $436.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $436.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

