Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLAY opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $12,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,956,000 after purchasing an additional 252,102 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 54,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

