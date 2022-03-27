Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $129.80. 1,730,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,185. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.