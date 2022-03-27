Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

