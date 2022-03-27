Damien Vassall Acquires 11,500 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) CFO Damien Vassall purchased 11,500 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $21,045.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

