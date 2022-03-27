D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.33 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. 408,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 1,211.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172,082 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.