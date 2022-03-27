CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. CYBIN INC. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

