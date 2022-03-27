CVS Group’s (CVSG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get CVS Group alerts:

LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,728 ($22.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,779.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 63.76. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,512 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.32).

In other CVS Group news, insider David Wilton bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,712 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £94,160 ($123,959.98).

About CVS Group (Get Rating)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.