Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Holdings Increased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Culp were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

CULP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Culp stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $96.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

