Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.51

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $512.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

