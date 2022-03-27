Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.51

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $512.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.