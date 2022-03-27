CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CTS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after buying an additional 172,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTS opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.40%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

