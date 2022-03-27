CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $64.35 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $384.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

CTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

