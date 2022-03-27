Crown (CRW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $637.00

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $637.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,799.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00807154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00203522 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00023958 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,357,106 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.