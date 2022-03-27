CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $221.95 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.18. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.49 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

