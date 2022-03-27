Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,328.57 ($109.64).

Several analysts recently commented on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,400 ($123.75) to GBX 9,000 ($118.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($111.90) to GBX 8,700 ($114.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($122.43) to GBX 8,600 ($113.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.89) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.75) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Croda International alerts:

CRDA stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.66) on Friday, hitting GBX 7,434 ($97.87). 803,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,324. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 6,310 ($83.07) and a 1-year high of £105.05 ($138.30). The stock has a market cap of £10.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,452.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,732.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($93.46), for a total value of £99,456.99 ($130,933.37). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($92.63), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,278,447.50).

Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.