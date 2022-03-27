Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $36.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $83,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $741,186 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 929,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after buying an additional 659,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after buying an additional 654,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

