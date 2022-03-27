CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $52.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CRH by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,310. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. CRH has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

