Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

