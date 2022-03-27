Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 854 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 147.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

