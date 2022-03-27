Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $20.76.

