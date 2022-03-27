Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $648,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.
Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $78.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $87.07.
