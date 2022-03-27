Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 969 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.71 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

