Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 13,263 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

