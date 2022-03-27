Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,088,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 243,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

SMB opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.