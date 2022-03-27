Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 9,481 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGW. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of CGW stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.