Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 9,481 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGW. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.
Shares of CGW stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44.
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
