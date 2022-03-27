Cream Finance Trading 10% Higher This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $31.63 million and $7.50 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $51.32 or 0.00114702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00035842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00112275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

