Cranswick’s (CWK) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,180 ($55.03).

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,586 ($47.21) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,565.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,616.70. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 3,118 ($41.05) and a one year high of GBX 4,200 ($55.29). The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

