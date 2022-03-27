Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €56.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.36 ($72.92).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €46.22 ($50.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($66.20). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

