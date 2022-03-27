Country Trust Bank Sells 17,707 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.06% of Fortinet worth $34,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.73. 858,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day moving average of $317.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.38 and a 12 month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

