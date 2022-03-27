Country Trust Bank Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $431.62. 3,284,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.68. The company has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

