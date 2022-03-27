Country Trust Bank Purchases 4,173 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 884.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,107. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

