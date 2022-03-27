Country Trust Bank Has $23.21 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,010,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,065,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

